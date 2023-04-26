Obituary: Morris, Nora Francis

Nora Francis Morris, 83, of Parkersburg, passed away at her residence April 23, 2023. She was born March 6, 1940, a daughter to the late Virginia D. Cantley (Burgess). Nora served as a cook for St Joseph Hospital for many years, and enjoyed hobbies like sewing, quilting, and bird watching.

Nora is survived by her children Kathy Sims (Mark), June Vega (Rolando), Leroy Morris (Nancy), Debbie Snodgrass, Carl Morris, Chris Morris, and Philip Morris; siblings Carol Kay Elswick, Bob “Bugs” Cantley (Molly), Janet Elliot (Susie), Joyce Washington, Josephine Moreland (Phenie), and Philip Cantley (Joan); and many nieces nephews, cousins, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Along with her mother, she is preceded in death by her husband Charles Morris and son Kevin Morris.

Services for Nora will be held Friday, April 28th, at 2pm, at Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg. Visitation will be held from 1-2pm. After the service, Nora’s remains are to be cremated, as per the family’s request, and she will be buried at Big Tygart Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

