Obituary: Newberry, David Wayne

David Wayne Newberry (Dave), 75, of Washington, West Virginia, exchanged his cross for a starry crown

on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his wife and children. David died on his

53rd wedding anniversary to his wife, Jean. Knowing her father would not want to forget this special day,

Dave’s daughter, Nikki, brought home flowers for “Dad to give to Mom”. Upon hearing this, David

moved his hand one last time, and then passed away.

David was born in Parkersburg, West Virginia, on January 6, 1948, the son of the late Earl Newberry, Jr.

and Alta Juanita (Dotson) Newberry, both of Parkersburg, West Virginia. David had battled cancer since

1986 when he was first diagnosed with adenoid-cystic carcinoma of the hard palate. He continued to

fight until his body could fight no longer.

David graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1965. He went on to attend Ohio Valley College in

Vienna, WV, where he majored in Bible and Oratory. David graduated from David Lipscomb College in

Nashville, Tennessee, in 1969. He married Jean Helen Walker, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, on April 25, 1970,

at the Reynoldsburg Church of Christ. That same year, the newlyweds sailed to Italy on the Christopher

Columbus where they would serve as missionaries of the gospel for the next eight years. During this

time, David earned a Master’s Degree in Counseling from Ball State University.

Dave and Jean returned to the States in 1978, and Dave began preaching for the Church of Christ in

Reynoldsburg, Ohio. In 1986, the family moved to Parkersburg, West Virginia, where David preached for

the Lubeck Church of Christ for many years. It was during this time that he became involved with

mission work in Guyana, South America. At the time of his death, he had made over 35 trips to Guyana

and had started or helped start several churches in villages in the interior of Guyana. Dave loved this

work and the people in Guyana. In “retirement,” David continued to preach regularly and especially

valued his time working with the Little Hocking Church of Christ.

When not preaching and doing mission work, David served for many years as a Director of the Ohio

Valley Christian Youth Camp in Waterford, Ohio. He loved directing Senior Week and working with Steve

Fuchs and others to come up with the most memorable activities for teens attending. No one can forget

Water Olympics, Station-to-Station, and of course, getting hosed down by the Waterford Fire

Department. Many kids made lifelong friendships, met their spouses, came to obey the Gospel, and

were baptized at church camp. David loved church camp!

David was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends,

especially during deer season and on holidays when the GAMES were played (…and you’d better play by

the rules!).

David was a faithful member of the Lubeck Church of Christ when he passed away. Last Sunday, only

two days before his death, he asked his family to please send a message to the Church letting them

know that he would not be able to make it to worship that day and he was sorry. He wanted them to

know that he was not “forsaking them”.

David is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Jean Helen (Walker) Newberry; two daughters, Nicole

(Frank) Guertin of College Grove, TN; and Christina (Troy) Smith of Brookville, PA; three grandchildren,

Lydia Rose Guertin (20), Emma Grace Smith (21), and Gabriel Jackson Smith (14); and several nieces and

nephews. He is survived by three sisters, Diane (David) Wooten, Debbie Jarvis, and Dale Ann (Gary) Dye.

David was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Donna Newberry.

Visitation will be from 4-8 PM Friday, April 28, and from 10-11 AM Saturday, April 29, at the Lubeck

Church of Christ, Lubeck, WV. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, April 29, at the Lubeck

Church of Christ, with Steve Fuchs and Brian Sheppard officiating.

Interment will be Monday, May 1, 11 AM at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Funeral Arrangements are provided by the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, which is honored to support

the Newberry Family.

In lieu of flowers, David requested donations to the Ohio Valley Christian Youth Camp. Donations can be

mailed to OVCYC, 1870 Ross Road, Little Hocking, Ohio 45742.

