Obituary: Walker, Joseph Donald

Joseph Donald Walker, 94, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away April 21, 2023 at his residence under the loving care of his family.

He was born on January 2, 1929 in Buffalo, NY, the only son of the late Donald Fenimore Walker of Newcomerstown, OH and Edra Rosetta Schultz Walker of Point Pleasant, WV.

Joe grew up in Mariemont, OH and graduated from its high school in 1947, where he lettered in football, basketball and track. In 1948 he enrolled in Tampa University, where he met and married Helen Eustacia Gillian of Memphus, TN, the daughter of Philip and Allie Gilliam of Memphis. They celebrated forty-nine years of marriage until Helen’s death in 1998.

Joe and Helen had four children Terri Shalene Walker Champion, Scot Donald Walker, Philip Bradley Walker and Pollee Denise Walker Kreaps, four grandchildren Elizabeth Walker, Judah Bradley Walker, Ginger Kreaps and Mark Kreaps and two great granddaughters and one great grandson.

While in Tampa at the age of twenty-three, Joe became a self-employed door-to-door salesman with Encyclopedia Britannica. Three years later he became a licensed, self-employed Florida Real Estate Broker. He mostly listed large acreage parcels of Florida raw land, he sold to large real estate developers. One such parcel situated south of Tampa on Tampa Bay is Apollo Beach. In 1969 he became an ordained minister and started what was then known as “Beaches Chapel Christian Church of the Beaches”.

In 1988, Joe and Helen moved their residence to Parkersburg to be near various tracks of land they possessed around Walker, WV. Joe continued in business until 2012, when at the age of 83 he retired.

Private burial will be at Helen Walker Family Cemetery near Walker.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.