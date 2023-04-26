Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority meeting ends in an arrest

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority (aka the URA) meeting Tuesday night ended early with a woman being arrested.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board has confirmed that she is being charged with willful disruption of a governmental process.

The video attached to this article is of the confrontation that led to the arrest. The jump cut is not do to intentional editing. Reporters typically hit ‘record’ and ‘stop recording’ during meetings multiple times so that the meeting is easier to sort through when looking through footage afterwards.

Council President Sharon Kuhl told WTAP that the committee was planning on voting on what to demolish on a 19th Street and Dudley Avenue property. The URA voted to purchase the property for $129,000 in March. It consists of a commercial building and two residential structures.

The URA went into executive session during this meeting. Kuhl told WTAP that this is because names involved in the business and the residential houses mentioned before in this article were being brought up.

Also at the meeting, Council Member J.R. Carpenter said that he heard that there were two subcommittee meetings that were in violation of the sunshine laws due to the public not being notified about them. Kuhl pushed back, saying that the instances he was referring to were not meetings. Carpenter rebutted, saying that, because there was a forum, it was a meeting. Both Kuhl and Carpenter disagreed on whether or not there was what could technically be defined as a forum.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.