Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority meeting ends in an arrest

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority (aka the URA) meeting Tuesday night ended early with a woman being arrested.

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board has confirmed that she is being charged with willful disruption of a governmental process.

The video attached to this article is of the confrontation that led to the arrest. The jump cut is not do to intentional editing. Reporters typically hit ‘record’ and ‘stop recording’ during meetings multiple times so that the meeting is easier to sort through when looking through footage afterwards.

Council President Sharon Kuhl told WTAP that the committee was planning on voting on what to demolish on a 19th Street and Dudley Avenue property. The URA voted to purchase the property for $129,000 in March. It consists of a commercial building and two residential structures.

The URA went into executive session during this meeting. Kuhl told WTAP that this is because names involved in the business and the residential houses mentioned before in this article were being brought up.

Also at the meeting, Council Member J.R. Carpenter said that he heard that there were two subcommittee meetings that were in violation of the sunshine laws due to the public not being notified about them. Kuhl pushed back, saying that the instances he was referring to were not meetings. Carpenter rebutted, saying that, because there was a forum, it was a meeting. Both Kuhl and Carpenter disagreed on whether or not there was what could technically be defined as a forum.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Todd passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public
Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Michael F. Tomlin
Florida suspect arrested in Wood County
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder

Latest News

URA meeting confrontation
WTAP takes a look at local cash mobs and their mission to uplift local businesses.
Cash mob events aim to uplift Marietta businesses
Neela Perez walks the halls of Veritas Classical Academy.
Academic Achiever of the Week: Neela Perez
The Diocese of Steubenville’s third bishop, Gilbert I. Sheldon passed away on April 24th at the...
Diocese of Steubenville’s third bishop, Gilbert I. Sheldon passes away at 96