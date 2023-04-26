Student Athlete of the Week: Brayden Wise

WTAP News @ 6
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Brayden Wise, a senior from Wood County Christian High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a basketball player and track and field runner for the Wildcats, Brayden has loved to be a leader for the younger members of his team.

Brayden has loved being a part of Wood County Christian and his favorite part has been the bonds he has been able to form with his teammates.

