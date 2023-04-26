Washington County Primary ballot information

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Washington County Primary election is happening soon, here is what’s on the ballot.

The election will take place on May 2, 2023.

The Washington County election is a Republican Primary only. Republican candidates are the only candidates on the ballot.

No Democratic candidates filed for the election.

Some races are uncontested, the candidates are unopposed.

Items on the ballot include:

Municipal Court Judge

Amy Bean

Randall Jedlink

Belpre City School District Bond Issue and Tax Levy

For the Bond Issue and Levy

Against the Bond Issue and Levy

Washington County Proposed Resolution Electric Aggregation

Yes

No

Washington County Proposed Resolution Gas Aggregation

Yes

No

Belpre Mayor

Susan J. Abdella (Unopposed)

Belpre President of Council

Larry K. Martin (Unopposed)

Belpre Director of Law

No Valid Petition Filed

Belpre Council Member at-Large (Up to three candidates selected)

David E. Ferguson (Unopposed)

Nathaniel S. Godfrey (Unopposed)

Penne L. Riffle (Unopposed)

Belpre Council - First Ward

William W. Locke (Unopposed)

Belpre Council - Second Ward

No Valid Petition Filed

Belpre Council - Third Ward

Lyndsay Dennis (Unopposed)

Belpre Council - Fourth Ward

John J. Ambrozy

Steve Null

Marietta Mayor

Joshua D. Schlicher (Unopposed)

Marietta Council President

Susan L. Vessels (Unopposed)

Marietta Auditor

Sherri J. Hess (Unopposed)

Marietta Council at-Large (Up to three candidates selected)

Marjorie Bevans (Unopposed)

Cassidi Shoaf (Unopposed)

Marietta Council - First Ward

No Valid Petition Filed

Marietta Council - Second Ward

No Valid Petition Filed

Marietta Council - Third Ward

Bill Gossett (Unopposed)

Marietta Council - Fourth Ward

No Valid Petition Filed

