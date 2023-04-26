Washington County Primary ballot information
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Washington County Primary election is happening soon, here is what’s on the ballot.
The election will take place on May 2, 2023.
The Washington County election is a Republican Primary only. Republican candidates are the only candidates on the ballot.
No Democratic candidates filed for the election.
Some races are uncontested, the candidates are unopposed.
Items on the ballot include:
Municipal Court Judge
Amy Bean
Randall Jedlink
Belpre City School District Bond Issue and Tax Levy
For the Bond Issue and Levy
Against the Bond Issue and Levy
Washington County Proposed Resolution Electric Aggregation
Yes
No
Washington County Proposed Resolution Gas Aggregation
Yes
No
Belpre Mayor
Susan J. Abdella (Unopposed)
Belpre President of Council
Larry K. Martin (Unopposed)
Belpre Director of Law
No Valid Petition Filed
Belpre Council Member at-Large (Up to three candidates selected)
David E. Ferguson (Unopposed)
Nathaniel S. Godfrey (Unopposed)
Penne L. Riffle (Unopposed)
Belpre Council - First Ward
William W. Locke (Unopposed)
Belpre Council - Second Ward
No Valid Petition Filed
Belpre Council - Third Ward
Lyndsay Dennis (Unopposed)
Belpre Council - Fourth Ward
John J. Ambrozy
Steve Null
Marietta Mayor
Joshua D. Schlicher (Unopposed)
Marietta Council President
Susan L. Vessels (Unopposed)
Marietta Auditor
Sherri J. Hess (Unopposed)
Marietta Council at-Large (Up to three candidates selected)
Marjorie Bevans (Unopposed)
Cassidi Shoaf (Unopposed)
Marietta Council - First Ward
No Valid Petition Filed
Marietta Council - Second Ward
No Valid Petition Filed
Marietta Council - Third Ward
Bill Gossett (Unopposed)
Marietta Council - Fourth Ward
No Valid Petition Filed
