William Palmer signs with Shawnee State for swimming

William Palmer signs with Shawnee State University for swimming
By Ryan Wilson
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta High School senior William Palmer will be keeping his swimming talents in the Buckeye State, as he is off to Shawnee State University in Portsmouth to continue his swimming career.

William will study computer engineering, and is also hoping to be a key member of the Shawnee State Bears swimming team.

William was a fan of the programs academically and athletically when he looked at Shawnee State, and he says he will bring his multiple talents in the pool to the team, and hope to help them place high in all kinds of races.

