Wood County man pleads guilty to mail fraud

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Davisville, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Wood County plead guilty to unlawfully obtaining unemployment and COVID-19 benefits.

Daniel Satow, 33, of Davisville illegally obtained funds from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation Program (FPUC) and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Satow admitted to falsifying an unemployment application on the WorkForce West Virginia Website in December of 2020.

Satow was employed at the time, but his fraudulent application was approved. He received a debit card loaded with unemployment compensation benefits and admitted to knowingly making fraudulent purchases with it.

Satow then continued to access the WorfForce West Virginia website and spend additional fraudulent funds for 26 more weeks.

Satow is scheduled to be sentenced on August 10, 2023, and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine. He also owes $21,238 in restitution.

