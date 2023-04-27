Arts and entertainment events happening April 27th-30th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, April 27th

Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco

Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Birth-2 yrs Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Teen After School Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

After School Movies- rated G or PG- 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library

Craft Club- ages 18 and up 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Friday, April 28th

Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco

Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library

Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library

Small Fry Tales- ages4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Seed Bombs! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library

Stuffed Animal Sleepover- ages 13 and below 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Emerson Library

Girl’s Night Fiesta Friday Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate

Stuffed Animal Sleepover- ages 13 and below 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Emerson Library

Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Muskie Bucket String Band 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Tracy Lawrence 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Saturday, April 29th

Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Walk ‘n Roll for Spina Bifida 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Civitan Park

‘Over Here’ Living History Day and 1917 Tours 11:00am - 4:00pm @ The Castle

Teen Trivia- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Teen Trivia: Anime Edition 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library

Whiskey Flight and Steak Night 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar

7th Annual Fairy Tale Ball 6:00pm @ Grand Pointe Conference Center

Portrait Artist Caper 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Grand Funk Railroad 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Trixter 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, April 30th

Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel

Disney’s Newsies Auditions 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

Parkersburg Choral Society Spring Concert 3:00pm @ First Luthern Church 1701 19th St Parkersburg WV

Grease 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

