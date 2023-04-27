Arts and entertainment events happening April 27th-30th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
By Henry Grof
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, April 27th

  • Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
  • Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Birth-2 yrs Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Teen After School Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • After School Movies- rated G or PG- 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Craft Club- ages 18 and up 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson

Friday, April 28th

  • Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
  • Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
  • Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Small Fry Tales- ages4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Seed Bombs! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Stuffed Animal Sleepover- ages 13 and below 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Emerson Library
  • Girl’s Night Fiesta Friday Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Stuffed Animal Sleepover- ages 13 and below 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Emerson Library
  • Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Muskie Bucket String Band 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Tracy Lawrence 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Saturday, April 29th

  • Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Walk ‘n Roll for Spina Bifida 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Civitan Park
  • ‘Over Here’ Living History Day and 1917 Tours 11:00am - 4:00pm @ The Castle
  • Teen Trivia- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Teen Trivia: Anime Edition 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Whiskey Flight and Steak Night 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
  • 7th Annual Fairy Tale Ball 6:00pm @ Grand Pointe Conference Center
  • Portrait Artist Caper 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Grand Funk Railroad 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
  • Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Trixter 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, April 30th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Disney’s Newsies Auditions 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Parkersburg Choral Society Spring Concert 3:00pm @ First Luthern Church 1701 19th St Parkersburg WV
  • Grease 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg

