Arts and entertainment events happening April 27th-30th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, April 27th
- Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
- Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Birth-2 yrs Story Time 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Teen After School Hangout- ages 12-19 3:30pm - 6:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- After School Movies- rated G or PG- 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Craft Club- ages 18 and up 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
Friday, April 28th
- Artist Display- SW Resources @ WesBanco
- Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Toddler Time- ages 18 mos-3 years 10:00am - 11:00am @ Marietta Public Library
- Children’s Story Time- ages 3-5 10:30am - 11:30am @ Williamstown Public Library
- Small Fry Tales- ages4-5 1:30pm - 2:30pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Seed Bombs! 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Stuffed Animal Sleepover- ages 13 and below 4:00pm - 5:00pm @ Emerson Library
- Girl’s Night Fiesta Friday Cooking Class 5:00pm - 6:00pm @ The Changed Plate
- Stuffed Animal Sleepover- ages 13 and below 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ Emerson Library
- Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Muskie Bucket String Band 8:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Tracy Lawrence 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Saturday, April 29th
- Romeo and Juliet: An Interactive Adventure @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- ArtCart Elementary Schools Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Walk ‘n Roll for Spina Bifida 10:00am - 12:00pm @ Civitan Park
- ‘Over Here’ Living History Day and 1917 Tours 11:00am - 4:00pm @ The Castle
- Teen Trivia- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Teen Trivia: Anime Edition 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Whiskey Flight and Steak Night 5:00pm - 8:00pm @ The Cocktail Bar
- 7th Annual Fairy Tale Ball 6:00pm @ Grand Pointe Conference Center
- Portrait Artist Caper 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Grand Funk Railroad 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Grease 8:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Trixter 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, April 30th
- Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Disney’s Newsies Auditions 2:00pm - 4:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Parkersburg Choral Society Spring Concert 3:00pm @ First Luthern Church 1701 19th St Parkersburg WV
- Grease 6:00pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
