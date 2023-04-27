Award-winning author, Belpre native Hannah Linder to hold book signing at Grand Central Mall

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Award-winning author and Belpre, Ohio native Hannah Linder will be holding a book signing on Saturday, April 29th.

Hannah Linder currently lives in central West Virginia, but she is returning to the Mid-Ohio Valley to sign and sell books in Cardinal Market at Grand Central Mall in Vienna.

The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The two-time Selah Award winner is a member of American Christian Fiction Writers. Her latest novels, Beneath His Silence and When Tomorrow Came will be available the day of the book signing.

Linder said it has been a dream of hers since she self-published her first book at 12-years-old to receive this type of recognition.

“I’ve kind of had that dream in mind the whole time with each book that I wrote. So, it is exciting to finally be with a publisher, go out in public signing books and seeing them in bookstores. It is very exciting.”

Hannah Linder also designs covers for both traditional publishing houses and individual authors, including the New York Times, USA Today, and national and international bestsellers.

