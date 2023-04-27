Boil advisory issued for Belpre

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Belpre.

The advisory was issued on the morning of Thursday, April 27, 2023, as a health precaution due to a loss in water pressure in parts of the city.

The boil advisory applies to the 2100 block of Congress Road to the end of the city water line on Congress Road, according to a release from the city of Belpre Department of Public Works.

People living in this affected area should boil or use bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. Heat water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

The City of Belpre says it is already in the process of fixing the issue, and after they can confirm the water is safe again, they will notify impacted residents.

For further questions, please contact City of Belpre Department of Public Works Superintendent Denzil Ray at (740) 423-6485.

