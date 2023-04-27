Boil advisory issued for Belpre

(MGN / Pixabay)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – A boil water advisory has been issued for parts of Belpre.

The advisory was issued on the morning of Thursday, April 27, 2023, as a health precaution due to a loss in water pressure in parts of the city.

The boil advisory applies to the 2100 block of Congress Road to the end of the city water line on Congress Road, according to a release from the city of Belpre Department of Public Works.

People living in this affected area should boil or use bottled water for drinking, food preparation, and making ice. Heat water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before use.

The City of Belpre says it is already in the process of fixing the issue, and after they can confirm the water is safe again, they will notify impacted residents.

For further questions, please contact City of Belpre Department of Public Works Superintendent Denzil Ray at (740) 423-6485.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Urban Renewal Authority meeting ends early with an arrest.
Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority meeting ends in an arrest
Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public
Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public
Wood County man pleads guilty to mail fraud
Riley Knotts hugs supporters after he learns he won't be expelled.
Ripley High School student allowed back to school & graduation after gun controversy
Kathryn Louise Gessler
Obituary: Gessler, Kathryn Louise

Latest News

Partial lane closure impacts Marietta
Artsbridge working on last student display for the school year
Artsbridge working on last student display for the school year
Wood County man pleads guilty to mail fraud
Wood County man pleads guilty to mail fraud
Washington County Primary ballot information
Washington County Primary ballot information