City of Marietta working on several improvement projects

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The City of Marietta is working on several beautification projects throughout the city.

One area of focus is the largest pruning project and tree removal that Marietta has ever taken on.

The project will cost approximately $350,000. Most of the funding will be from money acquired through the American Rescue Plan.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said that this work will continue throughout the year with a focus on safety and beautification.

“We have about two hundred and sixty acres of parks that have to be mowed and to do that every week with the right of ways, it is a big challenge to do that,” said Mayor Schlicher. “It is impossible to get every single weed everywhere, but we do our best to do that and it has definitely been improved in the last two or three years.”

Mayor Schlicher announced that two fruit trees will be planted Friday for Arbor Day.

An area Girl Scout troop approached the city to make the donation. One tree will be planted in the pollinator area in Harmar Village and the second will be at Flanders Field Park.

