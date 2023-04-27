Family Crisis Intervention Center holds event at Bicentennial Park

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Family Crisis Intervention Center held an event to educate the public on sexual assault awareness called “Denim Day.”

Denim Day is a time in which people come together wearing denim to combat victim blaming and sexual violence.

The event received a significant amount of support from other organizations including Eve, Inc., North Star Child Advocacy Center and local law enforcement. The non-profit’s executive director, Emily Larkins says these partnerships make a big difference in their work.

“I think it is important to show these victims and survivors that we work together. We want a safer community for all of the individuals that live here. And so, if we work together, we’re one voice, we’re a stronger voice. And hopefully that will help them go through their journey while they’re trying to get the services that they need to begin to heal,” says Larkins.

The Family Crisis Intervention Center’s theme during this month is to stop victim blaming.

If you would like to learn more about the non-profit’s theme, you can click on this link to find out more.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.