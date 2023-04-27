Gov. Justice announces run for U.S. Senate

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice officially announces he is running for the U.S. Senate.

The announcement came Thursday afternoon at The Greenbrier, the resort in White Sulphur Springs that he bought in 2009.

He filed candidacy paperwork to run Thursday morning.

“I’m officially announcing my candidacy for United States Senate. I’m a patriot and a conservative, and I firmly believe America is the greatest country on Earth and we’re all blessed to live here. If the great people of West Virginia elect me, I will work every day to put America and West Virginia first,” said Gov. Justice.

Justice is barred by state law from seeking a third consecutive term as governor and has been fielding questions about his Senate plans for months.

Manchin, who endorsed Justice in his first gubernatorial bid before their relationship deteriorated, has said he’ll decide his future political plans in December.

If Manchin seeks reelection, it means Manchin is likely in for his toughest test in his three decades in West Virginia politics.

Manchin has been the only Democrat elected to statewide office in West Virginia since Justice switched his party affiliation in 2017.

Justice’s announcement sets up a matchup in the 2024 GOP primary with U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney. Mooney announced his run for Senate less than two weeks after winning his fifth term in the House last November.

