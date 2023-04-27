Gretchen Fleming’s father talks about keeping his daughter’s name alive

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gretchen’s father, David says that the family is keeping Gretchen’s name going with the use of signs and banners across the community.

From businesses and schools to law enforcement and people in the community.

“Really putting the banners out and fliers. And we’re just trying to help this,” says Fleming. “That’s what we’re trying to do to get through this is staying busy and keep the name out there. And putting information out there the best we can.”

David says there are about 150 yard signs, 15 five-foot banners and roughly two hundred fliers. Along with a billboard on Grand Central Avenue that was provided to the family for free by Hicks advertisement.

However, the family has faced issues with people interfering with the signs being placed. And even one being stolen.

“There’s been two incidents. One was in front of PHS. My dad was putting up a sign and driving polls in the ground with his hammer, sat his hammer down, went back to the car to get more zip ties and somebody walking by stole his hammer. I mean, the guy should’ve just offered to help him my dad would’ve gave him the hammer if he needed a hammer that bad,” says Fleming. “But then, there was one over by the old Prudential real estate office there on Emerson and somebody just came by and stole the whole banner. Pulled the posts out and I don’t know why. I don’t know why you would steal a missing girl’s banner. It doesn’t make any sense.”

David says that although this time has been difficult, he is thankful for the community’s continued support during this time.

“It’s just pins and needles. It’s just frustrating to have to wait. And the unknown,” says Fleming. “I thank the community for the support. It’s been really helpful with kind words people were saying. And just the support has been really nice. I don’t know if I could handle it without the support of the community.”

Fleming says the family is still in constant communication with law enforcement about this investigation.

If you have any information to provide for this investigation, you can dial 304-424-1072 for Detective Zimmerman or 304-424-8444 for after hours.

