Kelly’s Closet MOV is in need of summer donations

Kelly's Closet MOV is in need of summer clothing donations.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The weather is getting warmer so people are starting to shift their wardrobe. That goes for Kelly’s Closet M.O.V. too. They’re a local organization that gives free clothing, accessories, and sometimes toiletries to foster kids, kinship care kids, and kids not living with their parents.

Founder Kelly Polinsky said they’re in desperate need of summer short sleeves and shorts - more specifically sizes two toddler through 12 juniors. Polinsky added that the shorts shouldn’t be super short.

Other summer items such as swimwear, cover ups, and rash guards are needed as well.

“The more donations we get, the more we’re able to offer the kids and we will serve kids that are not just here in Wood County but it can be from any county in West Virginia, it can be from Ohio, it can be from Pennsylvania. It doesn’t matter as long as they meet the criteria,” Polinsky said.

Kelly’s Closet M.O.V. is also looking for volunteers. Polinsky said they’re integral to the mission.

If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, text Kelly’s Closet M.O.V. at 304-494-8865. You can also send a message to the Facebook group Kelly’s Closet MOV.

To sign up for appointments to get things from the closet, go to the Facebook group Kelly’s Closet MOV. Polinsky said they post appointments on Tuesday and Friday.

