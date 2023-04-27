Marietta prepares for annual Spring Clean Sweep

Volunteers will meet at the Armory in downtown at 9 a.m. April 29th.
Volunteers will spruce up the bump outs along downtown streets.
Volunteers will spruce up the bump outs along downtown streets.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Spring is here and the time has come for Marietta’s annual Spring Clean Sweep.

Marietta Main Street will be working alongside volunteers to clean sidewalks, spruce up the bump outs along downtown streets and put down mulch in various locations.

Marietta Main Street executive director Jenn Tinkler is proud to say that several volunteer groups will be helping to spearhead the cleanup.

“We accept volunteers in everything we do, but especially when it comes to beautification because it’s a larger area than people realize. When they think First Friday, they think Front Street and Second Street, but when you look downtown it is front, second, third all the way to scammel then you have the Harmar Village area, so it takes a lot of people.”

Volunteers will meet at the Armory in downtown at 9 a.m. April 29th.

The beautification work is being done ahead of the installation of 360 flower baskets on lamp posts throughout Marietta.

Baskets will go up the week of May 8th. The deadline to sponsor a lamppost is Monday, April 30th.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffery Todd passed away on Saturday after being on life support, the two others are recovering.
Another person passes from the Route 16 wreck
Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public
Community searches for Gretchen Fleming to no longer be public
An Urban Renewal Authority meeting ends early with an arrest.
Parkersburg Urban Renewal Authority meeting ends in an arrest
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Ripley H.S. student to meet with Jackson Co. school board over incident
Melondy Ann Anderson charged with 2nd degree murder
Waverly woman charged with second degree murder

Latest News

Family Crisis Intervention Center holds event at Bicentennial Park
Family Crisis Intervention Center holds event at Bicentennial Park
The Family Crisis Intervention Center hosted an event dedicated to stopping victim blaming and...
Family Crisis Intervention Center holds event at Bicentennial Park
Williamstown High School looks to raise funds for a new weight room
Williamstown High School looks to raise funds for a new weight room
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate