Marietta prepares for annual Spring Clean Sweep

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Spring is here and the time has come for Marietta’s annual Spring Clean Sweep.

Marietta Main Street will be working alongside volunteers to clean sidewalks, spruce up the bump outs along downtown streets and put down mulch in various locations.

Marietta Main Street executive director Jenn Tinkler is proud to say that several volunteer groups will be helping to spearhead the cleanup.

“We accept volunteers in everything we do, but especially when it comes to beautification because it’s a larger area than people realize. When they think First Friday, they think Front Street and Second Street, but when you look downtown it is front, second, third all the way to scammel then you have the Harmar Village area, so it takes a lot of people.”

Volunteers will meet at the Armory in downtown at 9 a.m. April 29th.

The beautification work is being done ahead of the installation of 360 flower baskets on lamp posts throughout Marietta.

Baskets will go up the week of May 8th. The deadline to sponsor a lamppost is Monday, April 30th.

