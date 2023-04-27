Obituary: Hathaway, Timothy D.

Timothy D. Hathaway, 67, of Lubeck, WV passed away peacefully into the arms of God Thursday, April 27, 2023 from the WVU Camden Clark Campus. He was the son of the late Frank D. Hathaway and Barbara Stalnaker- Hathaway.

Tim was a disabled U.S. Army Veteran and life member of the DAV Post 32. Tim worked both as the Veterans Representative for the WV Job Service and later as Human Resources Specialist for the Bureau of Fiscal Services. He was a member of the Fairlawn Baptist Church and enjoyed time with his grandchildren most of all.

Tim is survived by his wife of 39 years, Susan Morris Hathaway; three sons, Joshua (Illonna) Snodgrass, Nick (Julia) Morris, Travis (Robin) Hathaway, and his only daughter, Beth Hathaway; nine grandchildren, Logan (Kylie) Morris, Xadrian, Josiah, Bryce, Mckenna, Stephanie, Jordan, Cooper, and Cameron; and one great grandson, his name sake, Grayson Timothy; two brothers, Terry (Teresa) Hathaway, Rick (Donna) Hathaway; one sister, Kimberly Shea; many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held 4:00 PM Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Kyle Neal and Mike Kidd officiating. Visitation will be 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home with Military Honors.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Amedysis Hospice and wonderful home nurses, Amanda and Jennifer, along with the support staff that made Tim’s transition so seamless.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Hathaway family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.