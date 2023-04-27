Obituary: Hemenway, Richard Norman

Richard Norman Hemenway, 83, of Belpre died April 26, 2023 at the Camden Clark Medical Center. He was born on September 10, 1939 in Parkersburg, WV and was the son of the late Norman N. Hemenway and Jean Hemenway Barringer.

Mr. Hemenway was a member of First Baptist Church on 9th and Market Streets in Parkersburg, a graduate of Parkersburg High School, was in the WV National Guard for 3 years and the United States Army. He worked as an Electronics Technician for the F&R Lazarus in Columbus, OH, where he was a member of the Lazarus 20-year Club and retired after 25 years. He received several awards for excellence while at Lazarus.

He also worked part time as a floor guard at West View skating rink for a period of 8 years in Columbus, OH and also attended Mid-West Tech School for fire arms training for private security. He again retired from Advance Security as Lieutenant in Columbus, OH after 8 years, and was awarded the security officer of the month. He and his wife moved back to Belpre, OH and there spent his retirement time restoring old electric trains, enjoying gardening and working jigsaw puzzles and even framing a few.

Richard is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carlene Sue Cain Hemenway of Belpre; two children, Charlene Jean Ross of Newark, OH and Richard N. Hemenway, Jr. and wife Trang of Grove City, OH; five grandchildren, Michael, Angela and James Ross, Thy Nguyen and Rylan Hemenway; two sisters-in-law Iris L. Cain Hemenway and Sharon Cain Bonnewell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Les R. Hemenway and sister, Norma Jean Hannaman.

Funeral services will be Tuesday 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Ron Blanchard and Pastor Larry Dale officiating.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery North.

Visitation will be held Monday 5-7 pm at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

