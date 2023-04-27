Obituary: Lang, Marilyn A.

Marilyn A. Lang, 86, of Marietta, Ohio passed away on Thursday April 27 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 25, 1936 to Emerson and Hazel Miller in Salem, Ohio.

She was a graduate of Waterford High School. She was the secretary for the family business, Lowell Home Builders Inc. Marilyn enjoyed being outdoors, watching the birds, and spending time with her grandkids.

Marilyn is survived by her two sons, Daniel Lang (Cathy) and Jeffrey Lang (Paula); grandchildren, Jarrod (Trisha), Nathan (Jamie), Evan (Karrie), Hannah (Kevin), and Emily; great grandchildren, Alyssa, Maverick, Brylee, Ainslee, Maxen, and Olivia; and one niece and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard J. Lang whom she married on May 30, 1955; and two sisters, Marvel Pontius and Ruth Tice.

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice for their loving and attentive care.

