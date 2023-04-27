Obituary: Shaffer, Kevin Connard

Kevin Connard Shaffer, 46, of Long Island NY, (formerly of Ellenboro, WV), departed this life on Sunday, April 23, 2023.

Kevin was born November 22, 1976 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Terry Connard Shaffer and Barbara Kay (Webb) Ferguson and husband Ron of Elizabeth, WV. He graduated from Ritchie County High School with the class of 1995. Kevin earned his bachelor’s of science in computer and electrical engineering from West Virginia University and earned a master’s degree in electrical engineering from Johns Hopkins University in electrical engineering. He was currently employed by Comtech Telecommunications of Melville, NY and also was the owner of Micro RF Sales and Services. Kevin was an avid golfer, enjoyed playing softball, fan of WVU, fishing, and going to the mountains with his brother.

In addition to his mother and step-father, he is survived by his brother, Brian Shaffer (Missie) of Ellenboro, WV; sister, Crystal Wheeler (Andy) of Parkersburg, WV; step brothers, Bryan Ferguson (Patty) of Louisiana and Jon Ferguson (Shawn) of Parkersburg, WV; step sisters, Rhonda Haines (Greg) of Palestine, WV and Amy Collins (Gary) of Elizabeth, WV; nephews, Chris Shaffer (Lauren) and their son Tate of Pennsboro, WV; Jordan Shaffer (Athena) and their daughter, Viva of Ellenboro, WV; Matt Wheeler of Parkersburg, WV; Bobby Wheeler of Parkersburg, WV; nieces, Rachel Bartlett of Columbus, OH; special cousin, Kim Webb and daughter Olivia Tanner of Cairo, WV and great aunt, Mary Gumbita (Andy) of Wheeling, WV.

In addition to his father, Kevin was preceded in death by grandparents, Laird and Claudia Webb and Clarence and Naomi Shaffer, and uncle, Edward Webb.

Funeral services will be 6pm, Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV with Pastor Joe Lambert officiating. Visitation will be from 2pm-6pm on Saturday at the funeral home. Following the service, Kevin will be cremated and laid to rest in the Ellenboro Masonic Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

