ODOT visited a local school to discuss the dangers of distracted driving

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Department of Transportation visited Marietta High School to talk with students about distracted driving.

Everyone from students to even the principal visited the table to test out the ODOT distracted driving simulator.

ODOT Public Information Office for District 10 Ashley Rittenhouse also talked with students about Ohio’s new law about cell phone use when driving.

“We want to raise awareness of that law, and the fact that law enforcement is out there and issuing those warnings. In particular with these students, we want to raise awareness with them about the importance of safe driving. Especially as they head into their prom this weekend; we want them to have a good time, make it there and home safely. To keep themselves, and other drivers on the road safe,” said Rittenhouse.

If you are interested in having the ODOT simulator visit your school reach out to Rittenhouse by sending an email to: Ashley.Rittenhouse@dot.ohio.gov or calling the District 10 office at 740-373-0212.

For more information on the new Ohio phones down law you can visit Ohio’s department of Public Safety.

