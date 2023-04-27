Ohio lawmakers consider bill to reshape Ohio Department of Education

Most of the powers of the existing state board of education and state superintendent would be transferred to a new Director of Education and Workforce.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio legislature is considering a piece of legislation that seeks to broadly transform the state department of education.

Ohio Senate Bill 1 would rename the Ohio Department of Education the Ohio Department of Education to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce and would create the position of Director of the Department of Education and Workforce, who would be appointed by the governor with senate approval. Most of the powers of the existing state board of education and state superintendent would be transferred to the new director.

Ohio Senator Bill Reineke (R - District 26), the bill’s lead sponsor, has said the bill is intende d to fix the problem of Ohio’s education system not preparing students for post-secondary education or the workforce. “Overall, Senate Bill 1 forces our state education system to be more accountable in how it oversees the education of our kids,” Reineke said while testifying the House Economic and Workforce Development Committee on March 18. " It is glaringly obvious that the current structure is not preparing Ohioans for lifelong success.”

Opponents of the legislation have testified in committee meetings, expressing concern about the impact of removing power from a board with democratically elected members and giving it to an appointed official.

SB 1 passed the Ohio Senate in March, and is currently being considered by the House Economic and Workforce Development Committee.

