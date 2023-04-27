Partial lane closure impacts Marietta

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – There will be a partial lane closure and a sidewalk closed in Marietta.

The closures will begin on Monday, May 1, 2023, according to a press release from the City of Marietta Engineering Department.

The road and sidewalk closures are due to the 308 Putnam St. Tuck Pointing Project.

The sidewalk from Fourth Street to the alley (between 308 and 304 Putnam St.) and the northbound lane and parking lane in front of 308 Putnam St. will be closed Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sidewalk will be partially open in the evenings.

The alley (between Putnam Street and Butler Street) will be partly closed from Putnam to just past the back parking lot of 308 Putnam Street Tuesday or Wednesday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Access will still be available off Butler Street.

Contact the City of Marietta Engineering Department with any questions and/or comments at 740-373-5495.

