Reported murder-suicide in Reno
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) – WTAP has received a report of a murder-suicide investigation in Reno.
The murder-suicide occurred at a residence on Sandhill Rd., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The crime unit is currently on scene and the incident is currently under investigation.
WTAP is sending a reporter to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
