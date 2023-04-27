Reported murder-suicide in Reno

(Source: Raycom Media)
By WTAP News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
RENO, Ohio (WTAP) – WTAP has received a report of a murder-suicide investigation in Reno.

The murder-suicide occurred at a residence on Sandhill Rd., according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The crime unit is currently on scene and the incident is currently under investigation.

WTAP is sending a reporter to the scene. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

