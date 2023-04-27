Sarah Robinson named new Wood Co. Solid Waste Authority director

Robinson says that her work as the compliance officer prepared her for her new position.
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Solid Waste Authority has announced a new director.

The group has announced Sarah Robinson as the new director.

Robinson worked as a compliance officer for the Solid Waste Authority. Robinson says that her experience as compliance officer will prepare her well for her new position.

“I look forward to going into the schools. And hopefully starting some programs in regards to recycling. I have a lot of ideas and I’m excited,” says Robinson.

Robinson says that she has been in contact with the former director, Andy Hartleben about her new role. She will begin working as director this Friday.

Robinson is a 1987 graduate of Parkersburg high school and has served as a first responder for roughly 20 years.

