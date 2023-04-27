Slip repair closes roads in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) – Imminent road closings may impact traffic in Jackson County.

Jackson County Route 21/37 and Dogfork Road will be closed from milepost 1.0 to milepost 2.15 for a slip repair.

The roads will be closed beginning on Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 5, according to a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways.

The closings will be between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The roadway will be closed; however, it will be open overnight.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.

