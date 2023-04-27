Students had the joy of launching rockets in a STEAM program

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Middle school students watched as their projects took to the skies after they designed rockets.

The Middle School STEAM program at Caperton Center recently covered rockets and in the process, students created their own rockets.

Thursday, students had the joy of launching their rockets into the sky as part of the program.

STEAM Teacher Sonya Ashby shared how this hands on project can help the students in the future.

“In this day and age, we don’t see enough of that. They’re learning to build things, they’re learning to troubleshoot, they’re learning to say ‘hmm, how can we fix this problem?’ Which is a large part of STEAM education is just learning how to design something, find the problem, tweak it, and have success,” said Ashby.

Ashby wanted to thank everyone who donated items for the students to make the rockets that they launched.

