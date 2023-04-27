Williamstown High School looks to raise funds for a new weight room

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Williamstown high school plans to raise money for a new weight room.

“We had a lot of coaches come in this year and saying that a lot of the equipment we have is now 20-plus years old,” says Williamstown high school principal, Jason Ward. “Thankfully, we have a good problem. The boys and girls have used it a bunch and so the time for it has come. It’s worn out. It’s not the quality that they need or expect here.”

Ward said benches are torn up, dumbbells are falling apart and weights are rusting.

Ward said the school wants to add more to the re-design.

“We also want to be able to get into some more stuff like kettlebells, box jumps. You can get some of those that are safer equipment than maybe what you’ve had in past years. So, really, just trying to keep. I think we take a lot of pride here and trying to have a first-class facility,” says Ward. “And I think this is our next step that we’re looking at right now.”

Ward hopes to get the funding necessary to meet the high standard set for Williamstown athletics.

“And I think our community has set that expectation. Our coaches teach those expectations. And so, these kids put a lot of time in. You can’t just show up in a sport anymore and think you’re going to be successful. It’s all that work before the season, during the season and all that that makes it successful. And so, they’ve put the work in, and we want to make sure they have first-rate facilities and the equipment to use it. So, hopefully, the success that we’ve had continues for the next several years to come,” says Ward.

