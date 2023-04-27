Wood County Technical Center students held a Health & Safety Fair

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Technical Center’s Health Science Program held a student led fair today to teach other students what to do in an emergency.

The first annual Health and Safety Fair was put on by students in the Health Science Program for other students at the center.

Learning stations were set up around the tech center for students to learn about health and safety

“From how to call 9-1-1, seizure control, how to administer Narcan, how to use the Automatic External Defibrillator as well as stopping the bleed or controlling the bleeding,” said Lee.

Senior Taryn Collins with the Medical Skills Program and Brooke Oliver with the Emergency and Fire Management Program at Caperton Center both hope that this fair prepares students for emergency situations.

“Just to be a little more prepared in an emergency or something they might not have already known,” said Collins.

“The number one thing that I have been pushing is get a first aid kit for everything: your vehicles, your house, etc. Basically, you need to be prepared for everything because whenever you aren’t prepared, is whenever a disaster becomes worse than it could have been,” said Oliver.

Being prepared and learning techniques for emergency situations were not the only topics covered.

Westbrook talked about mental health and how to use Narcan.

Junior Isabelle Deem talked to students about drinking healthier at the Rethink Your Drink booth.

“It’s basically just trying to explain to people what exactly is in what you are drinking. Just trying to encourage people to drink more water and having alternatives like having fruit in your water/infused. We have strawberry, lemon, and mint infused water over there, and it’s pretty good. You should try it,” said Deem.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.