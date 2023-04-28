Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence

By Alexa Griffey
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Friday, April 28, 2023, the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted by Parkersburg Police Department SWAT executed a search warrant on the 900 block of 15th Street in Parkersburg, WV.

During that search, approximately 65 grams of suspected fentanyl and approximately 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone, and a .22 revolver were seized.

David Caplinger, 50, Parkersburg, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, and for Felony Prohibited Person Possessing a Firearm.

He was arraigned before Magistrate Marshall.

His bond was set at $125,000 surety.

