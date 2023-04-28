Athens patrol to host open house for 90th anniversary

By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is hosting an open house event for its 90th anniversary.

The open house will be on Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will allow patrol personnel, including troopers, dispatchers, and professional staff, to interact with the public they serve.

The event is open to the community, who will be able to tour the facility, ask questions and learn about employment opportunities with the Patrol, according to a release from the OSHP.

Additionally, the Athens Patrol is partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, a free book program for children. Families with children under the age of five will have the opportunity to enroll in this program at the open house.

