Brenton Strange holds drat party ahead of day two of NFL Draft

Brenton Strange
Brenton Strange(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 6:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Penn State tight end and Parkersburg High School Alumnus, is awaiting to hear his name called in Kansas City to find out his National Football League future.

After a stellar high school career with the Big Reds, he followed it up with a great tenure as a Nittany Lion and this past winter, he declared for the 2023 NFL draft.

Brenton has spent his last few months preparing for the next part of his career, competing in the scouting combine as well as numerous meetings with coaches and teams about where he will end up.

Brenton is excited for the moment he hears his name called at the podium in Kansas City to find out where he will be playing professional football.

