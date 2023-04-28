Discussing the EPA’s recent action against PFAS pollution

The EPA is requiring Chemours to analyze and treat PFAS contamination from its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On April 27, the Environmental Protection agency announced it’s taking action to hold the Chemours Company responsible for PFAS pollution.

The EPA is requiring Chemours to analyze and treat PFAS contamination from its Washington Works facility near Parkersburg. This is the first time the EPA has ever taken federal enforcement action under the Clean Water Act specifically in regards to PFAS chemicals.

Eric Engle of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action said he believes its an indication of more efforts to control P-FAS contamination in the future. “If they set legal and regulatory frameworks now to approach this, there will be this body in place that can be followed and built upon, and I hope that this is just the very beginning.”

A statement released by Chemours to WTAP regarding the EPA’s action said quote “We worked with EPA to agree to a consent decree and will continue to take action to address the legacy deposition that have contributed to many of the exceedances.”

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

