Event series raising awareness about veteran suicide and mental health is coming up

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A three day event series that raises awareness for veteran suicide and mental health challenges such as post traumatic stress disorder is coming up.

The first event will be a candlelit vigil that honors veterans who have completed suicide. It will be on May 5th at 8pm on the Armory Square lawn in Marietta.

The second event will be the next day. It will be a walk around Muskingum Park starting at 10am at the Armory. It will be led by the Suicide Awareness Alliance.

A silent battle monument will be installed at Marietta’s Gold Star Park on May 7th.

Silent Battle Committee Member Michelle White pointed to daily veteran suicide statistics when explaining the significance of the monument.

“..., but it doesn’t matter what number you put out there, it’s a big number - whether it’s one or 22. And behind every veteran, there’s a family and we want to encourage suicide awareness and suicide prevention but also to honor those who have completed suicide,” she said.

There will be a dedication ceremony for the installation of the monument. There will be multiple speakers as well as resources for people struggling with mental health. The ceremony will start at 2pm.

White encourages people to arrive with plenty of time to get to Gold Star Park. She said there is limited parking at the park but there is parking available at Veritas and a local church.

