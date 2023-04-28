Jerry Springer’s cause of death revealed

FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.(Richard Drew | AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former Cincinnati mayor and longtime TV host Jerry Springer has died at the age of 79.

A family spokesperson says Springer died not long after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Springer’s tabloid talk show was famous for outrageous arguments and physical fights between guests that included thrown chairs.

It featured segments with titles such as “trick or cheaters” and “confront this dominatrix.”

Springer was known as the “grandfather of trash TV.”

He himself said that description was probably accurate and admitted his show had no redeeming social value other than escapism.

“The Jerry Springer Show” came to an end in 2018, after more than 4,000 episodes and more than 25 years on the air.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported murder-suicide in Reno
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Slip repair closes roads in Jackson County

Latest News

Pat Neal, left, and Ann Fintell, both of Lincoln, celebrate in the Nebraska Capitol rotunda...
Abortion bans fail in conservative South Carolina, Nebraska
Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Saturday,...
Hunter Biden ordered to appear in Arkansas court
A crash leaves at least one injured.
At least one is injured in crash with USPS vehicle
Stacker analyzed data from the Labor Department, Census Bureau, and Apartment List to find...
Best places for college grads to start their careers
FILE - In this photo released by the National Park Service, floodwaters cover Cooks Meadow and...
Yosemite flood risk, closures block some springtime visitors