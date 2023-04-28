Largest number of businesses registered in W.Va. history

(PIXABAY)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – The state of West Virginia has a total of 155,442 active and registered businesses as of April 28, 2023.

This is the highest number of registered businesses ever recorded in the Mountain State, according to a release from Secretary of State Mac Warner.

The business growth in West Virginia is due, in part, to the ease and convenience of opening a business in the state.

A modernization of the WVSOS Business and Licensing Division, the creation of the WV One Stop Business Center and online portal, and the establishment of regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg likely helped spur the increase in businesses says Warner.

The process of opening a business in West Virginia has been reduced from a couple of weeks to less than a couple of hours.

“West Virginians have long been innovators, and our office is innovating for them with enhanced customer tools that help to welcome new businesses and getting them properly registered,” Warner said.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported murder-suicide in Reno
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Slip repair closes roads in Jackson County

Latest News

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office awarded Summer Holiday Grant
Ohio House passes State Operating Budget Bill
Road work updates for Washington County
Student Veterans attend Washington Week