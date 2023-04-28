Largest number of businesses registered in W.Va. history

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) – The state of West Virginia has a total of 155,442 active and registered businesses as of April 28, 2023.

This is the highest number of registered businesses ever recorded in the Mountain State, according to a release from Secretary of State Mac Warner.

The business growth in West Virginia is due, in part, to the ease and convenience of opening a business in the state.

A modernization of the WVSOS Business and Licensing Division, the creation of the WV One Stop Business Center and online portal, and the establishment of regional offices in Clarksburg and Martinsburg likely helped spur the increase in businesses says Warner.

The process of opening a business in West Virginia has been reduced from a couple of weeks to less than a couple of hours.

“West Virginians have long been innovators, and our office is innovating for them with enhanced customer tools that help to welcome new businesses and getting them properly registered,” Warner said.

