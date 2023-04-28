At least one is injured in crash with USPS vehicle

By Laura Bowen
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A USPS vehicle was in a crash that left at least one injured on 32nd Street and Murdoch Avenue.

The USPS truck and at least one other vehicle were towed from the scene.

At least one person was transferred to the hospital.

First responders were called to the scene around 2:30 this afternoon.

Parkersburg police, Parkersburg fire department, and Saint Joes as well as Camden Clark ambulances responded to the scene.

All this information is from local officials. WTAP will keep you updated as more information becomes available.

