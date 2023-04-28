Marietta College’s Entrepreneurship ceremony was held for participants

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - As the school year starts to wrap up Marietta College’s Entrepreneurship wanted to highlight everything the students and mentors did.

The Entrepreneurship Program held several programs from PioSolve to PioBiz this school year to get college students, and even high schoolers, involved in finding solutions to problems.

Dr. Jacqueline Khorassani is the director of the Entrepreneurship Program and shares why she enjoys seeing students participate in the activities.

“When students (work on it) outside of the classroom because they have the desire, and the will to put their ideas into action and come up with a business plan, business idea, or a solution to a problem, and work on it outside of the classroom, on their own time; that’s very valuable to us,” said Dr. Khorassani

She went on to say that over the summer, she will evaluate the programs they had and make any adjustments to make everything as successful as possible next school year.

