Meet Luna! WTAP's Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Humane Society of Ohio Valley!

Luna is a two-year-old Husky/ Blue Heeler mix. She is a sweet and loving girl.

Luna loves to toys, playing, treats, and going for walks. She would make a good companion for someone who loves to be active and play, or lay around and cuddle!

Luna does well with other other dogs and children. Luna is a little possessive over toys, but the HSOV thinks that can be easily fixed with training.

If you would like to adopt Luna or any other pets from the Humane Society of the Ohio Valley head on over to https://www.hsov.org/ and click on the adopt dogs tab to find more information!

