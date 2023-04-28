Meigs County Sheriff’s Office awarded Summer Holiday Grant

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) – Meigs County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

The grant is the Summer Holiday Safety Enforcement Program through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office for State Community Highway Safety, according to a release from Meigs County Sheriff’s Office.

The grant which awarded the sheriff’s office $12,173 will cover the overtime hours for deputies conducting high visibility enforcement in Meigs County to help reduce fatal crashes.

Target enforcement will be toward occupant protection, seat belts, child restraint, speeding, alcohol and drugged driving, motorcycle crash reduction, aggressive driving, and failure to yield violations.

This grant runs from April 2023-September 2023.

