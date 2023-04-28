Obituary: Dobbins, Emma Jean Clem

Emma Jean Clem Dobbins, 93, of Williamstown, WV passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on May 8, 1929 in New Martinsville, WV, a daughter of the late Margaret and Howard Clem of Parkersburg, WV.

Emma Jean was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Williamstown, where she had been a member of the Choir, Sarah Circle and Church Bell Choir. She retired from Williamstown Bank after 22 years. Emma Jean had served in Cub Scouts and in Girl Scouts for 25 years. She was a volunteer in the Williamstown Welfare Food Pantry, had been a member of the Williamstown Dulcimer Band, and was a member of the G.L.A.S.S. Society of Red Hatters. Emma Jean enjoyed making quilts, especially for her family. She was an extremely loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be lovingly remembered by many for her gracious gifts, especially her quarts of chicken noodles and loaves of Amish bread.

Emma Jean is survived by her children, R. Craig Dobbins (Susan) of Sewickley, PA, Karen J. Wilson (Ed) of Belmont, WV and Mark C. Dobbins (Kelly) of Williamstown, WV; five grandchildren, Dr. Robert E. Wilson (Dana) of Lexington, KY; Kristen Orrego (Julian) of Morgantown, WV; Jennifer A. Wilt (Phillip) of Williamstown, WV, Tiffany Conklin (Kyle) of Columbia, MO and Margaret Dobbins of Sewickley, PA. She also has six great-grandchildren, Carter and Emma Wilson, Alex and Sam Orrego and Harlan and Vandalia Wilt.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert M. Dobbins who passed away on July 13, 2007.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Stonerise Belmont for the love and wonderful care they provided to their mother the last several months of her life. She loved you all as well.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, May 6, 2023 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with burial to follow in East Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 12 pm until the time of service on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church, 438 Williams Ave. Williamstown, WV 26187 to the Music Fund or Pastor’s Discretionary Fund.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

