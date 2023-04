Obituary: French, Jeffrey Lawrence

Jeffrey Lawrence French, 69, of Marietta, Ohio passed away April 26, 2023. Parents: Roger & Kathleen French. Surviving: Partner Melanie Hershman, children Jeff French Jr., Tanya Kirk (Mike), Jamie Casto (Russ), mother Kathleen French, sister Kristine Propes (Dean), sister-in-law Norma French, brother-in-law David Thacker, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren many nieces and nephews. Deceased family members: Wife Deanna Sue Wright French, daughter Rochelle Lisa French Cline, Father Roger Lee French, Sister Cheryl French Thacker, brother Steven French. The family will hold a private memorial. Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

