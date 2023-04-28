Obituary: Larsen, Paul Franklin

Paul Franklin Larsen, 60, of Parkersburg died April 24, 2023 at his residence. He was born on April 17, 1963 in Wilmington, Delaware and was the son of Howland Larsen of Gig Harbor, Washington and the late Margaret McCoy Larsen.

Paul was the C.F.O. of Perry & Associates CPAs in Marietta, OH and member of the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. He was also involved with the Boy Scouts Troop #3.

In addition to his father, Paul is survived by two daughters, Anneke Larsen of Parkersburg, Katrina Larsen of Vienna,; four siblings, Ann Cirillo, Edward Larsen, Lisa Roraback and John Larsen.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his son, Jedidiah Larsen and brother Bryce Larsen.

A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, 10:00 am at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church with Father John Rice as celebrant.

Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Tuesday 5-7 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with a Christian Wake Service to follow at 7 pm.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.