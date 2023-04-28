Obituary: Morris, Oran Ray

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Oran Ray Morris, 69, of Smithville, died April 24, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

He was born Dec. 16, 1953 at Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Homer S. Morris, Jr. and Freda Gertrude Nutter Morris.

He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1971.  Oran worked as an equipment operator for the Ritchie County Dept. of Highways.  He was a member of Burnt House I.O.O.F and enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by his wife of  48 years, Peggy Lou King Morris; and sisters, Tammy L. Bell (Jerry) of Smithville and Linda Leanne Morris of Smithville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother Louis G. Morris.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported murder-suicide in Reno
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Slip repair closes roads in Jackson County

Latest News

Emma Jean Clem Dobbins
Obituary: Dobbins, Emma Jean Clem
Obituary: French, Jeffrey Lawrence
Obituary: Larsen, Paul Franklin
Marilyn A. Lang
Obituary: Lang, Marilyn A.