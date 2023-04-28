Obituary: Morris, Oran Ray

Oran Ray Morris, 69, of Smithville, died April 24, 2023 at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg.

He was born Dec. 16, 1953 at Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Homer S. Morris, Jr. and Freda Gertrude Nutter Morris.

He graduated from Harrisville High School in 1971. Oran worked as an equipment operator for the Ritchie County Dept. of Highways. He was a member of Burnt House I.O.O.F and enjoyed hunting.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Peggy Lou King Morris; and sisters, Tammy L. Bell (Jerry) of Smithville and Linda Leanne Morris of Smithville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a brother Louis G. Morris.

In accordance with his wishes, cremation has taken place by Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com

