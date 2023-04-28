Ohio House passes State Operating Budget Bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio House of Representatives passed the State Operating Budget for the fiscal years 2024-25.

The State Operating Budget was passed on April 26, 2023.

The budget, also known as House Bill 33, is a two-year budget that funds the operation of state agencies and programs.

House Bill 33 would commit substantial resources to economic and workforce development, family enrichment, and education for Ohioans of all ages, according to a release from Chairman of the House Finance Committee Jay Edwards.

Additionally, the House budget would continue to lower Ohio taxes and commit $500 million to the All Ohio Future Fund.

The budget awaits consideration from the Ohio Senate.

