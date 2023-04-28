Parkersburg man sentenced for witness tampering

(Source: AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A former West Virginia parole officer from Parkersburg has been sentenced for witness tampering.

David Jones, 51, admitted that he deliberately withheld information and lied to state and federal investigators during a sexual misconduct investigation, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Jones was sentenced Thursday, April 27, 2023, in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia to 87 months imprisonment and three years supervised release for witness tampering.

Jones was a regional director of parole for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office was investigating a sexual misconduct case of a parole officer who was under Jones’ supervision.

Jones repeatedly instructed a witness in the same investigation to lie to federal investigators and destroy and withhold evidence. Specifically, Jones admitted that he encouraged the witness to delete recordings she had of the parole officer sexually harassing her and instructed the witness to delete evidence of his communications with her, according to the release.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported murder-suicide in Reno
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Slip repair closes roads in Jackson County
Wood County man pleads guilty to mail fraud

Latest News

Luna is a two-year-old Husky/ Blue Heeler mix
Meet Luna! WTAP’s Pet of the Week
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three people arrested on outstanding warrants after search of Mineral Wells residence
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Three arrested following search warrant execution in Mineral Wells
Approx. 65 grams of fentanyl found during a Parkersburg residence search
Approx. 65 grams of fentanyl found during a Parkersburg residence search
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence