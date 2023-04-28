Parkersburg man sentenced for witness tampering

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A former West Virginia parole officer from Parkersburg has been sentenced for witness tampering.

David Jones, 51, admitted that he deliberately withheld information and lied to state and federal investigators during a sexual misconduct investigation, according to a release from the United States Department of Justice.

Jones was sentenced Thursday, April 27, 2023, in federal court in the Southern District of West Virginia to 87 months imprisonment and three years supervised release for witness tampering.

Jones was a regional director of parole for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation in Parkersburg.

The FBI Pittsburgh Field Office was investigating a sexual misconduct case of a parole officer who was under Jones’ supervision.

Jones repeatedly instructed a witness in the same investigation to lie to federal investigators and destroy and withhold evidence. Specifically, Jones admitted that he encouraged the witness to delete recordings she had of the parole officer sexually harassing her and instructed the witness to delete evidence of his communications with her, according to the release.

