Road work updates for Washington County

(AP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Multiple construction projects will affect roads in Washington County.

The projects are ongoing and range in estimated completion dates from July 2023 to September 2023, according to a release from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

A bridge deck overlay project is currently taking place on SR 7/SR 32 in Belpre between Clement Avenue and the Memorial Bridge. The project is estimated to be completed by July 6, 2023, and lane closures are in place.

A resurfacing project is taking place on I-77 South, north of Exit 6. The project will close lanes and is estimated to be completed in September 2023.

Another resurfacing project is underway on SR 555. The road is being resurfaced between U.S. 50 and Remely Road. Traffic is being maintained by flaggers and the project is estimated to be completed in September 2023.

Front Street in Marietta is being resurfaced. The resurfacing project will begin on May 15 and is estimated to be completed on July 15. Flaggers will be maintaining traffic during the resurfacing.

