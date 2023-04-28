Student Veterans attend Washington Week

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – Student Veterans of America (SVA) members from Glenville State University and Marshall University attended Washington Week.

The SVA members attended the event in February and March of 2023.

The Washington, D.C.-based event allowed the student veterans to share information with lawmakers and make their voices heard in the U.S. Capitol, according to a release from Glenville State University.

SVA chapter members also met with West Virginia’s elected officials to advocate for veterans and offer insight and support on how to better thank and assist them within future legislation.

“It was truly an honor being able to be able to collectively join Student Veteran Programs,” said Keith Hardisty, a Glenville State University student, and Army veteran.

