Student Veterans attend Washington Week

(Source: CNN/Pool)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) – Student Veterans of America (SVA) members from Glenville State University and Marshall University attended Washington Week.

The SVA members attended the event in February and March of 2023.

The Washington, D.C.-based event allowed the student veterans to share information with lawmakers and make their voices heard in the U.S. Capitol, according to a release from Glenville State University.

SVA chapter members also met with West Virginia’s elected officials to advocate for veterans and offer insight and support on how to better thank and assist them within future legislation.

“It was truly an honor being able to be able to collectively join Student Veteran Programs,” said Keith Hardisty, a Glenville State University student, and Army veteran.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reported murder-suicide in Reno
FILE - In this April 15, 2010, file photo, talk show host Jerry Springer speaks in New York.
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Riley Knotts talks about being able to return to school and graduate
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl during the search warrant execution
Approx. 65 grams of suspected fentanyl seized in Parkersburg residence
Slip repair closes roads in Jackson County

Latest News

Meigs County Sheriff’s Office awarded Summer Holiday Grant
Ohio House passes State Operating Budget Bill
Largest number of businesses registered in W.Va. history
Road work updates for Washington County