This is Home: Local businesses participate in take your child to work day

Camden Clark was just one business that allowed parents to bring their kids to work
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parents at WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center brought their kids to work so they better understand the medical field and how to stay healthy.

Like many businesses Camden Clark Medical Center had bring your kids to work day to allow kids to learn more about what goes on where their parents work.

One participant, Noah Smith, shares some of the many activities the medical center put together for them.

“We have been going in groups and learning how the hospital works, the different jobs there are. We’ve been learning about babies, therapy, and stuff,” said Smith

Workforce Development Manager at Camden Clark Medical Center Candy Gillespie hopes this opportunity was helpful for the kids.

“I hope that this was, number one, the hospital isn’t a scary place; so, it gives them a better understanding of that. Number two, would be a career path, and a better understanding of what their parents do at work,” said Gillespie.

One career stuck out to sisters Lorelie and Laila Shamblin.

“They did therapy with fake babies. I kind of want to do that for little kids,” said Laila Shamblin.

“Same,” remarked Lorelie Shamblin.

Smith suggests you try to take your kids to work day next year.

“It’s really fun; if you ever want to try it you should give it a try,” said Smith

